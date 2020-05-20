Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,375 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after acquiring an additional 742,322 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

