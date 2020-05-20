17,747 Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 199.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after buying an additional 452,998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 286.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 700,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 33.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FC opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.