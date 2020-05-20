Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 27,790 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

