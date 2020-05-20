Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 42,338 Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brightcove at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brightcove by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Brightcove Inc has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

