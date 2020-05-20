Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $328,000 in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.11% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 191,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Avid Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 29,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $176,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVID stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.43. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

