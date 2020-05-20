Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,603,000 after buying an additional 156,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,532 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,426,000.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,286 shares of company stock worth $808,253. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

