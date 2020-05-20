Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Welltower stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.