Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Welltower stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

