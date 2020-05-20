American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of FOXF opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.