American International Group Inc. Sells 3,084 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $2,567,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,975,000 after acquiring an additional 527,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 625,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,465,000 after acquiring an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,002,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,851,000 after acquiring an additional 114,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

