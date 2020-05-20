Westchester Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

