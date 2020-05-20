Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 106,588 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $522,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,373.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.44 and a 200 day moving average of $284.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

