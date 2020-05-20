Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 32.7% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.2% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 10,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.