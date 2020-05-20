Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,373.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.44 and its 200-day moving average is $284.15. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

