Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

