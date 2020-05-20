Wsfs Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.44 and its 200 day moving average is $284.15. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

