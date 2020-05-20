McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.