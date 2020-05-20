UBS Group AG Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

