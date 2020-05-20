Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,288,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

