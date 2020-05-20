Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $155,958,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $24,555,000. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

