Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.