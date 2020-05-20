Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,491 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Strategic Education by 674.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $169.46 on Wednesday. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $189.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $109,310.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $224,798.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,106 shares of company stock worth $12,788,945 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

