Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $4,186,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,824. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

