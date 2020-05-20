Arizona State Retirement System Has $724,000 Stock Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,258,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,646,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after purchasing an additional 933,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,981.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,091 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.