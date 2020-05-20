Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,528 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

