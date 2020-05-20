Arizona State Retirement System Sells 58,460 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 62,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.