Arizona State Retirement System Has $769,000 Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.