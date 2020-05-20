Arizona State Retirement System Sells 45,287 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,287 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apache were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apache by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Apache by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Apache by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James lowered Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APA opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

