Arizona State Retirement System Takes $754,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

