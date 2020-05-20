Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 9,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total transaction of $666,831.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,488.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,538 shares of company stock valued at $41,169,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.54.

SAM stock opened at $499.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $526.87.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

