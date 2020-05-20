Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth $70,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $117.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,782.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,821 shares of company stock valued at $17,200,215. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

