State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Science Applications International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

