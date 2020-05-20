Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,671 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.66. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

