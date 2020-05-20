Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,653,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,504,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,310,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Cowen started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

Shares of QTS opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.79 and a beta of 0.51. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,435 shares of company stock valued at $20,682,208. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

