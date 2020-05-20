Arizona State Retirement System Has $775,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,791 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

