Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RLI opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. RLI Corp has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.27.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.