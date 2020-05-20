Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,259 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,266,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,080,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,727.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 303,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $311,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,485 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.