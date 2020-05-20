State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 945 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of 2U worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

TWOU opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.56. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

