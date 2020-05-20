Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,424.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

