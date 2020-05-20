BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of BankUnited worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKU. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 49.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 362,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 119,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

BKU stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

