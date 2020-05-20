State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Echostar worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Echostar by 3,330.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echostar alerts:

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echostar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.