State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of FormFactor worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,196.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $127,110.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,160 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.