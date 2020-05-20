Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

