State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 812 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,799,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,127,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,911,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $743.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

