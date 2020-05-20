State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 706 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Lendingtree by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lendingtree by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lendingtree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lendingtree from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.40.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $866,739.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lendingtree stock opened at $254.20 on Wednesday. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.96. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

