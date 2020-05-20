CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CorVel by 225.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CorVel by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $75,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,020. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $982.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

