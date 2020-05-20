State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $35,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 334,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 916.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 163,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUS opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

