State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,246 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Perficient worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Perficient by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $7,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,639 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 161,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.53 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $623,193.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $749,127.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

