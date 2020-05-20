State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,472 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after acquiring an additional 499,561 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after buying an additional 426,518 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Didomenico bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

