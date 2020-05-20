State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 31,628 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

JHG opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

