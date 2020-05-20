53,614 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 798,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 169.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 241,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 152,144 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $231,217.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,990.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,601,550 shares of company stock worth $577,763,312.

NYSE:GO opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

